Patrick Cantlay shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Patrick Cantlay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Cantlay's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

Cantlay tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cantlay to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Cantlay hit his 99 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Cantlay had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.