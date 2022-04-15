-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the RBC Heritage
April 15, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Patrick Cantlay finishes second round strong to lead at RBC Heritage
Check out the best shots of the day from round 2 of the 2022 RBC Heritage, featuring Jordan Spieth, Robert Streb, Patrick Cantlay and more.
Patrick Cantlay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Cantlay's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
Cantlay tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cantlay to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Cantlay hit his 99 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Cantlay had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
