Pat Perez shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Pat Perez hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.