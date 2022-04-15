Nick Watney shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Nick Watney hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 114th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Watney's 143 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Watney chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Watney's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Watney hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at 2 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 3 over for the round.

Watney hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Watney's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.