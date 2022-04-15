Nick Taylor shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 97th at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Taylor's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Taylor hit his 114 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.