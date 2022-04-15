Nate Lashley shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Nate Lashley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 114th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lashley's 148 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Lashley had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Lashley's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lashley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.