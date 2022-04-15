Morgan Hoffmann putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the RBC Heritage

Morgan Hoffmann hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffmann finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Morgan Hoffmann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morgan Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Hoffmann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffmann to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hoffmann's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Hoffmann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffmann to even-par for the round.

Hoffmann got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffmann to 1 over for the round.