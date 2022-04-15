Morgan Deneen shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Morgan Deneen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Deneen finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Deneen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Deneen to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Deneen hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Deneen to 2 under for the round.

Deneen got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Deneen to 2 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Deneen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Deneen to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Deneen's 149 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Deneen to 3 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Deneen's his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.