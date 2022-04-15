  • Mito Pereira finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the RBC Heritage

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Mito Pereira makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

