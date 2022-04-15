Mito Pereira finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Mito Pereira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Pereira got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Pereira to even-par for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Pereira's 140 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to even for the round.