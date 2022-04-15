Michael Thompson shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Michael Thompson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.