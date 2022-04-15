Michael Gligic shoots 9-over 80 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Michael Gligic hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 121st at 9 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gligic hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 198-yard par-3 17th green, Gligic suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gligic at 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Gligic hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th. This moved Gligic to 5 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gligic hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Gligic to 5 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Gligic's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 7 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 8 over for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 9 over for the round.