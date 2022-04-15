Maverick McNealy shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 10th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-5 second hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 224 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, McNealy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.