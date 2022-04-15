Matthias Schwab shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Matthias Schwab hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Schwab hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Schwab's tee shot went 263 yards to the native area, his second shot went 64 yards to the left rough, and his approach went 97 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to even-par for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

Schwab tee shot went 166 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to 2 over for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 3 over for the round.