Matthew NeSmith posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the second round of the RBC Heritage

Matthew NeSmith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Matthew NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.