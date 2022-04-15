-
Matthew NeSmith posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the second round of the RBC Heritage
April 15, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith sinks a 24-foot birdie at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Matthew NeSmith makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Matthew NeSmith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Matthew NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
At the 198-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
