Matt Kuchar comes back from a rocky start in round two of the RBC Heritage

Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kuchar finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Matt Kuchar's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 102 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.