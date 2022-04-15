Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 93rd at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.