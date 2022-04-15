Martin Trainer shoots 6-over 77 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Martin Trainer hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 121st at 9 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Trainer hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Trainer got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

At the 569-yard 14th hole par-5, Trainer hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a two-putt triple bogey. This moved Trainer to 5 over for the day.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Trainer's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.