6-over 77 by Mackenzie Hughes in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 118th at 8 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Hughes got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hughes hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Hughes chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 6 over for the round.