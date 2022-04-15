Luke List shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Luke List hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 114th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

List got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, List chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, List's tee shot went 150 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 56 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, List hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left List to 2 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 over for the round.