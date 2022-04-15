Luke Donald putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage

Luke Donald hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Luke Donald missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Luke Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to even for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Donald had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Donald chipped in his fourth shot from 26 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.