Lucas Glover finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Glover got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Glover chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Glover hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Glover to even for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Glover hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.