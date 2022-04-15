Lanto Griffin finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Griffin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.