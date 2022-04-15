6-over 77 by Kramer Hickok in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 110th at 6 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 430-yard par-4 12th, Hickok got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hickok his second shot was a drop and his approach went 102 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 5 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hickok hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 6 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Hickok chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 6 over for the round.