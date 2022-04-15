Kevin Tway shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Kevin Tway hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Tway got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Tway took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Tway's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 4 over for the round.