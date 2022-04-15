Kevin Streelman shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 97th at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Streelman got a double bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Streelman's 141 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

Streelman hit his third shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Streelman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Streelman had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.