Kevin Na rebounds from poor front in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Kevin Na hit 12 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Na finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Kevin Na got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kevin Na to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Na hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Na to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Na hit his 117 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Na's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Na chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to even for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Na chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.