Kevin Kisner shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kisner's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Kisner chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kisner's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 112 yards to the left rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 3 over for the round.