K.H. Lee shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, K.H. Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 97th at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Lee got a double bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Lee chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lee's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lee his second shot was a drop and his approach went 127 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.