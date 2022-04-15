Justin Thomas shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Thomas missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to even for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Thomas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even-par for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 11th, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to even for the round.