Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Bramlett's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Bramlett's 114 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Bramlett's tee shot went 194 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Bramlett hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Bramlett chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Bramlett got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.