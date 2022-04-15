Jordan Spieth shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Spieth hit his 230 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth's his second shot went 42 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Spieth's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Spieth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Spieth had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

At the 588-yard par-5 15th, Spieth's tee shot went 298 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 131 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to 3 under for the round.