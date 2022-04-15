Jonathan Byrd shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Jonathan Byrd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 11th, Byrd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Byrd to 2 over for the round.

Byrd got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Byrd to 3 over for the round.