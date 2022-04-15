-
Joel Dahmen shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the RBC Heritage
April 15, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Cameron Young, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; and Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Dahmen had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
Dahmen hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Dahmen's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
