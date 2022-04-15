Joel Dahmen shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Cameron Young, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; and Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Dahmen had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

Dahmen hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Dahmen's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.