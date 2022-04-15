Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Niemann had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Niemann's his second shot went 46 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.