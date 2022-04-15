Jim Herman shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Jim Herman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 34th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Herman had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Herman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Herman hit an approach shot from 139 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 3 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 198-yard par-3 17th green, Herman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 1 under for the round.