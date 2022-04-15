6-over 77 by Jim Furyk in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Jim Furyk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Furyk finished his day tied for 121st at 9 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Furyk's tee shot went 233 yards to the native area and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th. This moved Furyk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Furyk's 141 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Furyk his second shot was a drop and his approach went 97 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Furyk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Furyk at 3 over for the round.

Furyk got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Furyk chipped in his fifth from 3 yards, carding a par. This kept Furyk at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Furyk had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Furyk to 5 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 6 over for the round.