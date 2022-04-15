Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Jason Kokrak hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Kokrak had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 200-yard par-3 green fourth, Kokrak suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.