James Piot shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, James Piot hit 12 of 14 fairways and 3 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Piot finished his day tied for 97th at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Piot chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piot to 1 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Piot's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Piot hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Piot to 3 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 first, Piot chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piot to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, Piot chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Piot to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Piot got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Piot to 4 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Piot's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Piot chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piot to 4 over for the round.