James Hahn shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage

James Hahn hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 3 over for the round.