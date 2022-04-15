J.T. Poston shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

J.T. Poston hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 34th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Poston had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Poston's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Poston's 160 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 12th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.