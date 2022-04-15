J.J. Spaun shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage

J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 93rd at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 469-yard par-4 third, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Spaun's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Spaun to 5 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Spaun to 3 over for the round.