Ian Poulter shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Ian Poulter hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Poulter's 147 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Poulter's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Poulter hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 third, after his drive went to the native area Poulter stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poulter had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Poulter's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Poulter's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.