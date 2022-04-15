Hudson Swafford shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Hudson Swafford hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Swafford chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Swafford's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Swafford's 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Swafford hit his 105 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Swafford had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Swafford hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Swafford at 2 under for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Swafford's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.