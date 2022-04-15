  • Hudson Swafford shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Hudson Swafford makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Hudson Swafford's 24-foot birdie putt at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Hudson Swafford makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.