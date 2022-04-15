Henrik Stenson finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Henrik Stenson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stenson finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 264 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Stenson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

Stenson got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stenson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Stenson's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.