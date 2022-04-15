Henrik Norlander shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 97th at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Norlander had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Norlander's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Norlander hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Norlander's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Norlander hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.