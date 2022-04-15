Harry Higgs shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 198-yard par-3 17th, Higgs missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Higgs hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.