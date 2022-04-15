Harold Varner III shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Harold Varner III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Varner III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Varner III hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Varner III had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Varner III went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.