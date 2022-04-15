-
Hank Lebioda putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the RBC Heritage
April 15, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hank Lebioda sticks tee shot and birdies at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Hank Lebioda hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 third, Hank Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hank Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Lebioda had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Lebioda's tee shot went 156 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 47 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 254 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Lebioda chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.
