  • Hank Lebioda putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the RBC Heritage

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda sticks tee shot and birdies at RBC Heritage

    In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.