Hank Lebioda putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the RBC Heritage

Hank Lebioda hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Hank Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hank Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Lebioda had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Lebioda's tee shot went 156 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 47 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Lebioda chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.