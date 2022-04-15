Graeme McDowell shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Graeme McDowell hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

McDowell got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, McDowell hit an errant tee shot causing a drop, which left McDowell with a bogey. This put McDowell at 3 over for the day.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McDowell hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved McDowell to 4 over for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 5 over for the round.