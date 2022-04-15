Garrick putts well but delivers a 6-over 77 second round in the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Garrick Higgo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgo finished his day tied for 121st at 9 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Garrick Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrick Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgo hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Higgo to 3 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Higgo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgo to 4 over for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 5 over for the round.

Higgo hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Higgo to 6 over for the round.