Erik van Rooyen putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Erik van Rooyen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, and Aaron Wise; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; and Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Erik van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, van Rooyen hit his 144 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, van Rooyen chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.